Olympic gold medallist Sir Steve Redgrave inspires Hartlepool teachers

An Olympic gold medallist sailed into the area to inspire teachers at four Hartlepool primary schools.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:36 BST

Five-time Olympic gold medallist and British rower Sir Steve Redgrave spoke at this year’s Ad Astra Academy Trust’s Festival of Education Conference.

Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View primary schools, who are all part of Ad Astr a Academy Trust, attended.

Over 250 teachers and school leaders from across the region attended the day-long event at Teesside University, in Middlesbrough.

Sir Steve Redgrave (left) with Ad Astra Academy Trust CEO Andy Brown.Sir Steve Redgrave (left) with Ad Astra Academy Trust CEO Andy Brown.
Sir Steve Redgrave (left) with Ad Astra Academy Trust CEO Andy Brown.
Chief Executive Officer of the Ad Astra Academy Trust, Andy Brown, said: “Sir Steve Redgrave has a proven track record of sustained success at the highest level and that can only be achieved through hard work, resilience, and determination.

"These are just some of the attributes which we want to instil in our teachers and staff and Sir Steve Redgrave is a fantastic role model to demonstrate how success can be achieved against a backdrop of the daily challenges we all face.”

Sir Steve spoke about how one of his teachers at school had given him the opportunity to give rowing a go.

He said: “Teachers are so important to guiding young people and one of my teachers gave me the opportunity to be a rower.

Sir Steve Redgrave, centre right, pictured with Ad Astra Academy Trust CEO Andy Brown, headteachers and conference delegates.Sir Steve Redgrave, centre right, pictured with Ad Astra Academy Trust CEO Andy Brown, headteachers and conference delegates.
Sir Steve Redgrave, centre right, pictured with Ad Astra Academy Trust CEO Andy Brown, headteachers and conference delegates.

"If you ask any Olympian who their inspiration was, most will say one of their schoolteachers.”

Chris Simmons, chair of the Ad Astra trustees, said: “What a day it has been with excellent speakers and workshops.

"We have outstanding staff across all of our schools who provide inspiration and raise the hopes and aspirations of young children.”

