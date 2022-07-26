Hartlepool RNLI volunteers rescue Around Britain rowers from collision with rocks

But on Monday their challenge sadly ended after their 21ft Atlantic rowing boat lost its anchors during a squall and was in danger of being blown onto nearby rocks.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 3.36pm on Monday, July 25 to assist the Exeter couple.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew alongside the rowing boat.

The inshore lifeboat ‘Solihull’ launched at 3.50pm and was alongside the casualty vessel within seconds.

A line was attached to the rowing boat and it was towed away from the rocks and moored alongside the all weather lifeboat.

Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay said: “The extremely windy conditions during the squall made it difficult to manoeuvre our boat but good work from my crew working with the two people on the rowing boat brought the incident to a safe conclusion.”

Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker were in Hartlepool as part of their Around Britain tour raising funds for the RNLI.

Adam and Charlie had been at sea for 65 days after setting off from Tower Bridge in London and rowing clockwise around the UK.

They could not be assisted in any way but due to the circumstances they had to ask the RNLI for help, which ended their challenge.

Adam said: “We are devastated to be unable to continue the challenge unsupported after all the planning and hard work and rowed so far but at the end of the day we are both safe and well thanks to the amazing assistance from the lifeboat crew.