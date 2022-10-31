One of Hartlepool’s greatest ambassadors has died.

Alby Pattison was the founder of international company Hart Biologicals, which has its base in Hartlepool.

Today the town has paid tribute to a man who was so much more than just an entrepreneur. His achievements were huge inside and outside of business.

Hart Biologicals said “we regret to inform you of the sudden passing of Albert ‘Alby’ Pattison” and offered “condolences to all his close friends and family”.

Alby Pattison, businessman, fundraiser and a true ambassador for Hartlepool.

A statement added: “Although we can never replace Alby, as a company we will strive to carry on in his footsteps, furthering research projects, community efforts and local initiatives that he held so dear.”

Alby grew Hart Biologicals from a small start-up in 2002 to an award-winning medical diagnostics company which moved to a state-of-the-art building at Queens Meadow within seven years.

He was awarded the Freedom of the Borough from Hartlepool Borough Council and spent his life promoting Hartlepool.

Alby Pattison (front) with the staff at Hart Biologicals in 2012.

In true modest style, he told the Hartlepool Mail at the time: “To be recognised for doing something that I would like to think is positive for the town is really nice.”

He remained a researcher and consultant with the firm after “passing on the reins in 2019”.

Outside of business, Alby raised thousands of pounds for a range of local charities including Alice House Hospice, Get Kids Going and the Stroke Association.

Alby pictured collecting the Business Leader of the Year award from Kevin Byrne, MD of Seymour Civil Engineering (left) and Jeff Stelling, at the 2016 Hartlepool Business Awards.

He was a keen runner. Many will remember him from his regular Great North Run achievements and he also had a love for many other sports, particularly rugby union.

Alby was a governor at High Tunstall College of Science, a trustee at Ad Astra Academy Trust and an ambassador for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

In more recent years, he took up the role of chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board. His achievements reached far and wide and he was, throughout it all, a true gentleman.

He was the deputy Lord Lieutenant of Durham and a one-time vice chair of governors at Manor Community Academy.

Back to 2019 when Alby won the Lifetime Achievement honour at the Hartlepool Mail-run Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Alex Ebinger, current managing director at Hart Biologicals, said: “I came straight here from university. Alby was my first employer and he had a lot of confidence in me. I was under his tutelage.

"Even when he stepped back from the business in 2019, he was still interested in our research work and was still a consultant for the business. Alby was an incredibly down to earth person and it was always lovely to talk to him.”

Mark Tilling is head teacher at High Tunstall College of Science where Alby was first a pupil and later a governor for more than a decade.

Mr Tilling said: “It is a very sad day for the town and the school.

"He was supportive to the umpteenth degree. He was so personable and understanding. He wanted the best for everyone in the town.”

Alby Pattison on a training run as he prepared for the 2012 Great North Run.

Alby was a strong supporter of sport in Hartlepool, such as in this scene from 2016 when Hart Biologicals sponsored a rugby union team.