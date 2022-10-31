Hartlepool schools come together to raise incredible £12,000 for Alice House Hospice and Middlesbrough's Zoe's Place
Two hospices that provide invaluable care to scores of adults and babies with life-limiting conditions have thanked a Hartlepool school which raised over £12,000 to support their work.
High Tunstall College of Science raised the fantastic sum for the town’s Alice House Hospice and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, in Middlesbrough, by hosting its annual Colour Mudder event back in July.
Hundreds of students took part in the colourful event including pupils from several of High Tunstall’s partner primary schools.
The school recently welcomed fundraisers from both hospices into school to present them with the money raised.
Alice House received £7,150 while Zoe’s Place was given over £5,500.
Organised by teacher Jonathan Turner, High Tunstall has held Colour Mudder on its sports field at the end of the summer term for several years now.
It is a combination of Alice House’s popular Colour Run when participants are showered with multi-coloured powder, and a Tough Mudder obstacle course.
The school said it was an extraordinary event showing community engagement at its best for two causes close to its heart.
Headteacher Mark Tilling said: “I am so proud of everyone involved, thank you to our partners who came up to the college and took part, this is an amazing amount of money which will help both charities enormously.”
Children from Throston, Jesmond Gardens, Eldon Grove, Hart, Elwick St Peters, Rift House, Lynnfield, West Park and Clavering all took part and helped raise the much-needed funds.
Janice Forbes, community fundraiser for Alice House, said: “Well done to Jonathan Turner for organising the Colour Mudder and raising such an amazing amount for patient care.
"Thank you to everyone who took part, it was a fantastic day and everyone had a great time.”
Zoe's Place community fundraiser Alison Taylor added: "We really appreciate the efforts of staff and children from High Tunstall College of Science.
“We'd particularly like to thank Jonathan Turner (head of year 8), for considering our charity and facilitating this fantastic event!
"Families and children at Zoe's Place will benefit massively from the generosity shown by everyone involved. Thank you."
High Tunstall said it is proud of its charitable work and looks forward to another year of fundraising activities culminating in its big event to be announced later in 2023.