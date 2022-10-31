High Tunstall College of Science raised the fantastic sum for the town’s Alice House Hospice and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, in Middlesbrough, by hosting its annual Colour Mudder event back in July.

Hundreds of students took part in the colourful event including pupils from several of High Tunstall’s partner primary schools.

The school recently welcomed fundraisers from both hospices into school to present them with the money raised.

Pupils negotiate a slippy surface in the Colour Mudder charity event.

Alice House received £7,150 while Zoe’s Place was given over £5,500.

Organised by teacher Jonathan Turner, High Tunstall has held Colour Mudder on its sports field at the end of the summer term for several years now.

It is a combination of Alice House’s popular Colour Run when participants are showered with multi-coloured powder, and a Tough Mudder obstacle course.

The school said it was an extraordinary event showing community engagement at its best for two causes close to its heart.

Janice Forbes from Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool at High Tunstall College of Science with students Oliver Huermann and Isobel Huermann after being presented with a cheque for £7,000. Picture by FRANK REID

Headteacher Mark Tilling said: “I am so proud of everyone involved, thank you to our partners who came up to the college and took part, this is an amazing amount of money which will help both charities enormously.”

Children from Throston, Jesmond Gardens, Eldon Grove, Hart, Elwick St Peters, Rift House, Lynnfield, West Park and Clavering all took part and helped raise the much-needed funds.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser for Alice House, said: “Well done to Jonathan Turner for organising the Colour Mudder and raising such an amazing amount for patient care.

Alison Taylor of Zoe's Place with students George Holmes and Casey Walton after being presented with a cheque for £5,500 by High Tunstall College of Science. Picture by FRANK REID

"Thank you to everyone who took part, it was a fantastic day and everyone had a great time.”

Zoe's Place community fundraiser Alison Taylor added: "We really appreciate the efforts of staff and children from High Tunstall College of Science.

“We'd particularly like to thank Jonathan Turner (head of year 8), for considering our charity and facilitating this fantastic event!

"Families and children at Zoe's Place will benefit massively from the generosity shown by everyone involved. Thank you."

Pupils are showered with coloured powders during the run.