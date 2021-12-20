June and Bryan Gowland were one of Hartlepool’s longest serving couples giving many youngsters a loving home,

Fostering bosses have paid tribute to the couple now that June, 75, has decided to retire after 37 years.

June Gowland looks at old photos of some of the children she fostered. Picture by FRANK REID

June said: “We did it as a partnership and that partnership is not there now.

"We had a lot of satisfaction from doing it. I loved every minute of it.”

She and Bryan, who had two of their own children, opened up their home in the early 1980s.

June said: “We thought ‘We’ve got room, we can give it to children who need it’ and that’s what we did.

June Gowland is retiring after being a foster mum for 37 years. Picture by FRANK REID

"We just took to it and treated them all as our own family.”

She is still in touch with many of her foster children, and foster son Tom, 21, has remained with her after leaving the care system.

The couple looked after up to four children at a time, but usually two, of all ages.

June, of Catcote Road, added: “It’s nice to see them grow up and come back and see you.

June and Bryan Gowland. Brian passed away from Covid-19 in November 2020.

“Even some of their children called me and Bryan their grandparents.”

She has also inspired friends to take up the valuable role.

"If you are doing it for the children the end result will be absolutely fine,” said June.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s fostering team thanked her and Brian for their commitment.

Team manager Jane Wilson said: “June and her husband Bryan began fostering for Hartlepool Borough Council in 1984 and, in a reflection of her dedication, June continued fostering after Bryan sadly passed away in 2020.

“They were among our longest-serving foster carers, giving a loving, caring, stable home to more than 50 children over the years and helping those young people to grow into confident, outgoing individuals looking forward to a bright future.

“This commitment earned June and Bryan the respect and admiration of the fostering community.

“As June retires now from fostering we send her our heartfelt thanks and every good wish for the future.”

To find out more about fostering visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/fostering

