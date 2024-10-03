Open Jar Tribute Festival returns to Hartlepool in 2025 for third year running

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:29 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool’s most popular outdoor music festival is returning after two consecutive years of sell-out events.

The Open Jar Tribute Festival will return to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Early bird tickets go on sale on Friday, October 4, at 10am, and general sale tickets on Monday, October 7, at 10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Co-organiser Joe Franks said: “It is more than we ever thought it would be.

Madness tribute act Gladness perform alongside Laura as Amy Winehouse at this year's Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSONMadness tribute act Gladness perform alongside Laura as Amy Winehouse at this year's Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON
Madness tribute act Gladness perform alongside Laura as Amy Winehouse at this year's Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

"It has taken our breath away, and how the people of Hartlepool have taken to it is just amazing.

"When we first started, we said we would be over the moon with just 1,500 tickets sold.”

He added: “It sounds cheesy but we did not think we would sell over 14,000 tickets in the first two years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Festival organisers are grateful to the people of Hartlepool and their sponsors Steel Benders UK for their support over the years.

Acts will be revealed in due course.

Tickets are available online at https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk/.

Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton CarewTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice