Open Jar Tribute Festival returns to Hartlepool in 2025 for third year running
The Open Jar Tribute Festival will return to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Early bird tickets go on sale on Friday, October 4, at 10am, and general sale tickets on Monday, October 7, at 10am.
Co-organiser Joe Franks said: “It is more than we ever thought it would be.
"It has taken our breath away, and how the people of Hartlepool have taken to it is just amazing.
"When we first started, we said we would be over the moon with just 1,500 tickets sold.”
He added: “It sounds cheesy but we did not think we would sell over 14,000 tickets in the first two years.”
Festival organisers are grateful to the people of Hartlepool and their sponsors Steel Benders UK for their support over the years.
Acts will be revealed in due course.
Tickets are available online at https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk/.
