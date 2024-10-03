Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s most popular outdoor music festival is returning after two consecutive years of sell-out events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Open Jar Tribute Festival will return to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Early bird tickets go on sale on Friday, October 4, at 10am, and general sale tickets on Monday, October 7, at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-organiser Joe Franks said: “It is more than we ever thought it would be.

Madness tribute act Gladness perform alongside Laura as Amy Winehouse at this year's Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

"It has taken our breath away, and how the people of Hartlepool have taken to it is just amazing.

"When we first started, we said we would be over the moon with just 1,500 tickets sold.”

He added: “It sounds cheesy but we did not think we would sell over 14,000 tickets in the first two years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival organisers are grateful to the people of Hartlepool and their sponsors Steel Benders UK for their support over the years.

Acts will be revealed in due course.

Tickets are available online at https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk/.