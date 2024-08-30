Step inside new Hartlepool restaurant Menu as it opens its doors in Seaton Carew
Menu, in Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew, sells a range of food and drinks including parmos, pizzas, steak and Sunday dinners.
It is owned by partners Paul Rayner and Sue Allison, both 60, who have been business owners for a number of years.
The pair, who have lived together for 20 years, have owned a number of businesses over the years including The Corporation Club (known as The Clippy), in Whitby Street, until its closure in March, and Andersons Bakery, in Park View Road.
Speaking about their decision to open their first restaurant together, Sue said: “We don’t drink so our social life is going out for meals.
"We were supposed to retire, but once Paul gets these things into his head, he has to do it.
"If he had not done it, he would always be wondering.”
The idea first came to Paul after he and Sue spent a short time as owners of The Duke of Cleveland, in Church Walk, Hartlepool, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sue said: “He just got a flavour for it and that was that.”
The pair, who also own The Blacksmiths Arms, in Stranton, Hartlepool, originally wanted to run their own restaurant at the pub.
But after its current tenants expressed an interest in staying, they decided to buy a place in Seaton Carew instead.
This is the first time the premises have been occupied after its former resident, The Open Jar, closed its doors to the public in October 2023.
A number of features remain – including a large art wall – but Paul and Sue have put their own spin on things and believe they have made the space brighter and more open.
Sue said: “Hopefully we’ll get a lot of footfall from people walking along the promenade.”
The restaurant is open from 9am until late seven days a week and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Menu caters for vegans, vegetarians and those with a gluten allergy.
The restaurant is also dog friendly during the day and has plenty of outdoor seating.
