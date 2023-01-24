"On a recent visit to a primary school in Hartlepool I spoke to a little girl whose comments continue to haunt me.

“Just a year older than my own daughter Alice, she told me how she, like Alice, loves to visit her local park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But instead of being full of excitement, she told me of her problem, one that stopped her wanting to go; she was scared.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, left, learns about the activities of Cleveland Police.

“Scared of all the ‘older people’, scared of ‘drug needles’, scared of the ‘broken glass.’

“Part of me was upset at hearing that any child was scared, but another part of me was full of rage and anger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No child, anywhere, should fear going to their local play area.

“Almost every week I hear from people, young and old, about the crime and antisocial behaviour that plagues their communities, that makes them fearful in their own homes, that makes them worry about their family’s future. Honestly, it makes my blood boil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve all heard "tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime”, but it’s not simply a slogan, it’s the only way to deal with these issues, you have to do both.

“Make no mistake though, they’re in that order for a reason because whatever the cause, our first duty is to ensure that no-one lives in fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet over the last 13 years that fear has grown and the ability to be tough hopelessly eroded by a government completely out of touch with people’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember when every community had a neighbourhood police team made up of at least 1 PC and 2 PCSOs, yet now we are lucky to get 1 PCSO.

“We must reinstate proper community policing and Labour’s commitment to recruiting 13,000 more police officers will get bobbies back on the beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If elected as Hartlepool’s MP, I will ensure our town gets its rightful share.

“We must do more to empower our communities by giving victims a real voice in schemes like community payback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This puts offenders to work in their local area, forcing them to take responsibility for their actions and make amends to those affected by their crimes.

“Labour, both locally and nationally, are proposing that victims decide which community payback projects are chosen and what work offenders do to ensure it benefits their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As for being tough on the causes of crime, that too has suffered the same assault from the national government over the last decade.

“Youth services scaled back, funding cuts for our schools and colleges, spiralling bills, lack of support for mental health, falling wages, all are damaging the very fabric of society and creating an environment in which crime and antisocial behaviour can thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So my message is simple.

“If elected as the MP for my hometown, I will fight for the investment that guarantees everyone the opportunity to make a positive contribution to Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But with that opportunity must come responsibility, because no one individual is ever entitled to threaten our right to live free from fear.