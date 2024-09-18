Do you recognise anyone in these photos?Do you recognise anyone in these photos?
Out and about: 34 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool during the summer holidays

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Sep 2024, 12:16 BST
There’s nothing better than a day out or a stroll by the sea during the summer holidays.

The Hartlepool Mail’s photographer Frank Reid caught up with people in Stranton and at the National Museum of the Royal Navy over the past few weeks.

Do you recognise anyone?

Gonna Dodsworth and her son Isaac enjoy a trip to the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

1. Mother and son

Gonna Dodsworth and her son Isaac enjoy a trip to the National Museum of the Royal Navy. Photo: Frank Reid

Royal Navy Leading Hand Kyle Simpson poses in front of the HMS Trincomalee.

2. Leading hand

Royal Navy Leading Hand Kyle Simpson poses in front of the HMS Trincomalee. Photo: Frank Reid

Johanna Mands enjoys a day out with Calvin and Ryan Maddison.

3. Thumbs up

Johanna Mands enjoys a day out with Calvin and Ryan Maddison. Photo: Frank Reid

Bruce Wilde takes a break on the HMS Trincomalee.

4. Chilling

Bruce Wilde takes a break on the HMS Trincomalee. Photo: Frank Reid

