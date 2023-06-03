Over 100 free performances and activities confirmed for Hartlepool Tall Ships Races as opening times revealed

The update on the jam-packed four-day event comes as organisers have announced the opening times.

The Tall Ships Races Hartlepool site will be open from 10am on Thursday (July 6) to welcome the ships in before noon. The site will close at 9pm that day.

It will then be open from 10am until 11pm on Friday (July 7) and Saturday (July 8). On Sunday (July 9) it will be open from 7am until 5pm, but times will vary on the final day because of the Grand Departure.

Hartlepool marina during the Tall Ships Races in 2010.

Catherine Honey, Event Director for Tall Ships Races Hartlepool, said: “One thing we cannot change is mother nature and the times of our tides determines when we must get ships undocked and out to sea to prepare for their next race to Fredrikstad in Norway.

“It might be early on the Sunday but come down and grab some breakfast from one of our traders or businesses who will be opening early whilst we wish our crews well on their onward travels.”

Before their departure the ships will parade their sails along the coast of Hartlepool travelling north from 1-3pm. The official race start time is 4pm.

The departure will be the culmination of four days of entertainment, with two main stages planned at Victoria Quay (X-Energy stage) and Navigation Point.

The event will feature performances by over 50 music acts, including headliners Maximo Park and The Wailers.

There is also a 35m observation wheel planned for Victoria Quay.

A key highlight for the full event is the Friday crew parade, which will see the visiting crews of the tall ships parade from Victoria Quay through the Headland and Town Moor from 4.30pm.

Catherine added: ‘‘We are delighted to be able to offer over 100 free performances and activities for people to enjoy at this four-day event.