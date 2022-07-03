Almost 200 take part in Hartlepool's seventh colour run for Alice House Hospice

Hartlepool Colour Run took place at West Hartlepool Rugby Club on Sunday, July 3, with over 170 runners making their way round the 3km course.

As tradition goes, participants were showered with multi-coloured powered paint along the 3k route, brightening up the mood on an overcast day.

Alice House community fundraiser Janice Forbes has said donations are expected to reach £10,000, with funds still coming in.

Hartlepool Colour Run in aid of Alice House Hospice, at West Hartlepool Rugby Club, on Sunday, July 3.

"It went really well. Everyone had a great time,” Janice said.

"The good old British weather, though. It poured down before the running, it poured down after it, but it stayed dry for the actual run.”

Although the weather conditions prevented the hospice’s mascot, Alice Mouse, from making an appearance, Janice has said the rain didn’t dampen the mood.

The colour run saw nearly 200 people take part.

The colour run was kicked off with a warm-up by Hartlepool Hawks and was complete with music, inflatables and a tombola.

Robert Carmichael also raised over £1,000 for the hospice as he drove his tuk tuk all the way from Aberdeen to Hartlepool for the day of the colour run, collecting donations on the way.

”Everybody seemed to enjoy it. There were some lovely outfits. People dressed as dinosaurs,” said Janice.

"It was really good.”

Participants were showered in colourful paints at four stations along the route.

Thanking volunteers, sponsors and the rugby club, Janice added: "It’s amazing. I think Hartlepool people are so generous.

"It was great to just see people having fun. That’s what it’s all about isn’t it, having fun and raising money for our patient care services.”

It was the second time the Colour Run was held at the rugby club in Catcote Road, after previously taking place in Seaton Carew.

The annual event returned in August last year after getting cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Since it began in 2015, the run has raised around £70,000, with over £10,000 raised during the event in 2021.