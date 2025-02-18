Owners of former Hartlepool care home given four months to repair or demolish eyesore
Hartlepool Borough Council has served a notice in relation to the former care home Admiral Court, in Cleveland Road.
The building has suffered numerous deliberate fires, vandalism and fly-tipping since it closed almost ten years ago.
In an update to residents shared on social media, Headland and Harbour councillor Matthew Dodds described the latest action as “great news”.
He said: “Admiral Court has been a real blight on the ward for such a long time."
He added: “Hopefully this means we’ll see the end of this eyesore in no more than four months.”
Admiral Court has been empty since it closed as a care home in mid-2015 after inspectors found a number of failings.
It has suffered significant damage due to trespassers and arsons, including leaving a large hole in the roof.
Metal shutters were installed in 2021 after action by the council, police and fire service to restrict access, especially by youths.
Admiral Court is one of the top three properties in the town on a hit list of 27 sites which council chiefs are aiming to tackle.
A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a notice has been served on the owners of Admiral Court giving them four months to repair or demolish the building.
"Whilst the notice remains live, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further."
Last year, councillors approved a rage of recommendations to step up action on derelict sites across Hartlepool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.