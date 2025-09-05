Pair flee scene after man is injured in Hartlepool car crash
The incident involved a pale gold Mercedes c220 and a black Toyota Yaris and took place at the junction of Hartlepool’s Brierton Lane and Ardrossan Road.
“Two males wearing black clothing, one with blood on his face, fled the Yaris and made off from the scene.
“Police received reports that they ran along Ardrossan Road towards Rossmere Park but also reports that they ran in the direction of the allotments on Brierton Lane, towards Catcote Road.
“The 60-year-old driver of the Mercedes suffered a broken wrist and was taken to Hartlepool Hospital urgent care for treatment.
The took place on Wednesday, September 3, at 11.20am.
The police added: “Anyone witnesses, or those with CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam footage of the collision of the males running from the scene, either on Brierton Lane or Ardrossan Road, are asked to call 101 quoting reference SE25168587.”