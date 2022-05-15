Pantomime cast ‘raring to go’ as show returns in June after Covid delay

The Goldilocks and the Three Bears pantomime, which was was due to take place at Blackhall Community Centre in January of this year, will now take place in June.

The show is set to go on and organisers have said they hope a lot of people will come to see them perform as the pantomime returns after two years.

Carole Scott, who is directing and producing the pantomime alongside her sister, Catherine Hall, said: "We are really excited. We are looking forward to it. We have waited a long time for it so everybody is raring to go and very keen.

The pantomime cast is raring to go./Photo: Tim Richardson

"We hope a lot of people will come to see us, because it’s two years now since our last performance.”

Preparations for the pantomime began in September 2021 and Carole, 56, described the new show as “colourful” and “funny”.

The show is brand new and is based around the circus, with organisers promising a lot of singing and dancing set against a ‘fabulous’ scenery.

Cast members include Catherine Hall as Joey the Jester, Sarah Lindsey as Ronnie the Ringmaster, Angela Race as Sadie Spangle, Francesca Hall as Goldilocks, Hannah Teasdale as Belinda, Barbara Old as Cyril Slick, Sandra Sands as Pedro, Teila Brown as Daddy Bear, Olivia Gelson as Mammy Bear and Amy Travis in the role of Baby Bear.

The pantomime was postponed in January after cast members tested positive for Covid./Photo: Tim Richardson

"It’s colourful, it’s funny, it’s lively. It has lots of singing and lots of dancing. The scenery and the costumes are absolutely fabulous, so we hope everybody enjoys it,” added Carole.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will take place from Tuesday, June 14, to Friday, June 17, from 7pm with a matinee performance on Saturday, June 18, at 2pm.

Tickets cost £5 each and can be purchased from Blackhall Community Centre.

Organisers have said that January tickets will be valid in June, provided they are used on the same day of the week as the original ticket.