Peppa Pig comes to Forum Theatre Billingham in new show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Based on the much-loved animated TV series, Peppa Pig Live is coming to the Forum Theatre Billingham on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20.
Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out will see Peppa, family and friends visit the zoo and the beach for a special party.
Over the past 14 years, Peppa Pig Live has taken to the stage in six popular tours and has been enjoyed by more than two million people across the UK alone.
Billingham’s live stage adaptation promises interactive fun, songs and games for children.
Tickets are on sale now and cost from £16.
Performances take place at 1pm and 4pm on June 19 and at 10am and 1pm on June 20.
For more details, go to www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/ or ring (01642) 552663.