Peterlee celebrates first Olympian at 2024 Paris Olympics
Lauren Irwin, 25, from Peterlee, has been chosen for Great Britain's women’s eight rowing team, becoming Peterlee’s first Olympian.
The Durham University graduate said: “We’ve been dreaming of this since we were young.
“It’s unbelievable that it's happening right now. It hasn’t quite hit me.”
Lauren was encouraged to try rowing by her PE teacher at St Bede’s Roman Catholic Comprehensive School, in Peterlee.
Originally a keen swimmer, she began to focus on rowing at the age of 13, and was invited to join the Junior High Performance Academy run by coaches and students at Durham University.
In 2016, she went to study Sport, Health and Exercise in Durham and started rowing for the university’s Boat Club.
After graduating, she was invited to row full time as a GB athlete in 2021, ready for the start of the new Olympic cycle.
Lauren said: “When you're being selected and when trials are happening, it's quite hard because you're going up against your good friends.
“It's kind of finding that balance between wanting to beat your teammates and building a bond together as a crew.
“I think now that selection and trials is all over, it's nice to be a part of something with the eight.
"It's really exciting to see what we can do.”
Mark England, Team GB’s Chef de Mission, responsible for team members’ welfare, said: “Our rowers have posted some outstanding results this season and I am sure the crews will relish the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of their friends, family, and Team GB fans as they race the Olympic course at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Paris.”
Lauren is one of more than 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full-time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.
She said: “The lottery funding, I think that's a big one.
“We wouldn't be here without them. I think their support there is just great.”
