Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The poorly grandfather of a teenager who died off the coast of Hartlepool has called for more action to be taken to prevent more tragedies along the UK’s coast.

Mathew Sherrington, 14, sadly drowned in July 2021 after playing in the sea with his friends near Steetley Pier, on the Headland.

Following the Manor Academy pupil’s tragic death, his grandfather, 58-year-old Anthony Bell, has been trying to raise awareness about the dangers of the sea in the hope of saving more lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite recently being diagnosed with an incurable form of blood cancer, he is still trying to do everything he can to spread his message.

Anthony Bell, the grandfather of a teenager that tragically died off the coast of Hartlepool, has called for more action to be taken to prevent tragedies along the UK’s coast.

Whenever he visits the beach near Steetley Pier, he speaks to members of the public to try and educate them on the dangers of open water and encourage water safety.

Speaking about the recent tragic death of two teenagers in the River Tyne at Ovingham, in Northumberland, Anthony, who lives in Peterlee, said: “I thought it was shocking. They should have had more signs up everywhere.”

Anthony is now calling on the council to “do more”, stating: “There’s only so much I can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s executive director of adult and community based services, said: “We would firstly like to pay tribute to Mr Bell and the efforts which he personally continues to make to raise awareness of the dangers of the sea among parents and children and to highlight the vital importance of people taking precautions when enjoying the water."

Matthew Sherrington sadly died in July 2021.

She continued: “In terms of water safety signage, there are signs at the Brus Tunnel beach entrance and at Spion Kop, and we are also in the process of installing rip current warning signs on the barriers coming out of the housing estate.

"We also plan to replace the existing warning banners at Steetley Pier with new banners .

“We also continue to work closely with partner organisations including the RNLI, HM Coastguard and the fire brigade to promote the sea safety message.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is supporting Drowning Prevention Week (DPW), a campaign being run by the Royal Life Saving Society UK, from June 15-22.

It is running fee Swim Safe sessions at Seaton Carew between June 20-June 30 to teach children how to stay safe in and around water.