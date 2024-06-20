Terminally-ill Peterlee granddad of teenager who died at Hartlepool beach calls for more safety action to be taken
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mathew Sherrington, 14, sadly drowned in July 2021 after playing in the sea with his friends near Steetley Pier, on the Headland.
Following the Manor Academy pupil’s tragic death, his grandfather, 58-year-old Anthony Bell, has been trying to raise awareness about the dangers of the sea in the hope of saving more lives.
Despite recently being diagnosed with an incurable form of blood cancer, he is still trying to do everything he can to spread his message.
Whenever he visits the beach near Steetley Pier, he speaks to members of the public to try and educate them on the dangers of open water and encourage water safety.
Speaking about the recent tragic death of two teenagers in the River Tyne at Ovingham, in Northumberland, Anthony, who lives in Peterlee, said: “I thought it was shocking. They should have had more signs up everywhere.”
Anthony is now calling on the council to “do more”, stating: “There’s only so much I can do.”
Jill Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s executive director of adult and community based services, said: “We would firstly like to pay tribute to Mr Bell and the efforts which he personally continues to make to raise awareness of the dangers of the sea among parents and children and to highlight the vital importance of people taking precautions when enjoying the water."
She continued: “In terms of water safety signage, there are signs at the Brus Tunnel beach entrance and at Spion Kop, and we are also in the process of installing rip current warning signs on the barriers coming out of the housing estate.
"We also plan to replace the existing warning banners at Steetley Pier with new banners .
“We also continue to work closely with partner organisations including the RNLI, HM Coastguard and the fire brigade to promote the sea safety message.”
The council is supporting Drowning Prevention Week (DPW), a campaign being run by the Royal Life Saving Society UK, from June 15-22.
It is running fee Swim Safe sessions at Seaton Carew between June 20-June 30 to teach children how to stay safe in and around water.
Further details are at www.swimsafe.org.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.