An Olympic medal winner has been recognised for her achievements with a prestigious honour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterlee rower Lauren Irwin has received the Chairman’s Medal – the highest honour to be awarded by Durham County Council – from outgoing council chair Councillor Joan Nicholson.

Lauren, who is 26, was first introduced to rowing at the age of 13 and has gone on to compete in national and international competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the former St Bede’s Catholic Comprehensive School pupil became the first person from Peterlee to ever win an Olympic medal after helping securing bronze in the Women’s Eight at the Paris Olympics.

Peterlee Olympic rower Lauren Irwin is presented with her Chairman’s Medal by outgoing Durham County Council chair Councillor Joan Nicholson.

As a member of Chester-le-Street Rowing Club, Lauren is a role model for the younger athletes by encouraging others to do their best and sharing her passion for the sport.

Students from Tanfield School’s VEX Robotics Team also received the accolade for their outstanding services to Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) in the community.