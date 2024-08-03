One of the region’s rising sporting stars is taking home a bronze medal after racing for her life at the Paris Olympics.

Lauren Irwin, 25, from Peterlee, took part in Great Britain's women’s eight team final on Saturday, August 3, where her and her team mates took home bronze medals.

This is Britain's second podium appearance in history in the women's eights after a team took home silver medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Great Britain was succeeded by Canada who came second and Romania who came first.

Lauren said: “I cannot be sad at a bronze medal. We have all worked so hard to get it so I am absolutely thrilled.”

Lauren is part of Chester-le-Street Amateur Rowing Club and has trained there since she was 14.

The 25-year-old has 13 international achievements including a gold medal in the World Championships and World Cup and silver in the European Championships.

Arran Lewcock, captain of the Chester-le-Street Amateur Rowing Club, said: “Lauren has been a part of the club for over a decade now and has had such a wonderful journey through junior club rowing, university rowing and then onto living the life of a professional athlete competing at the highest level.

“The two big emotions coming out of the club are the pride from all of us that knew her as a teenager making her way in the sport and then the inspiration she gives to all of our younger rowers who now can see a pathway from rowing at Chester-le-Street to taking part in the Olympic games."

Councillor Joan Nicholson, chair of Durham County Council, said: “Lauren is a shining example of the sporting talent we have in the region, and it is absolutely fantastic that someone from County Durham is part of the team representing Great Britain at this year’s Olympics.”

Lauren is one of more than 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full-time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.

She said: “The lottery funding, I think that's a big one.

“We wouldn't be here without them. I think their support there is just great.”