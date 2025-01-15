Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of an historic building dating back more than 250 years have entered into a pre-contract agreement shortly with a “selected bidder”.

The intended future use of Shotton Hall, in Peterlee – subject to planning permission – is as a Special Educational Needs (SEN) school.

The pre-contract agreement marks a key milestone in securing the future of Shotton Hall and “ensuring it continues to benefit the residents of Peterlee”.

Ian Hall, the chief officer and town clerk at Peterlee Town Council, which currently owns the building, said: “We are excited to take this important step forward for Shotton Hall.

Peterlee’s Shotton Hall could be turned into Special Educational Needs school as its future is secured.

"The transformation of the site into a SEN school will address a growing need for specialised educational facilities in the area, ensuring children with additional needs have access to the support they require to thrive.”

Peterlee Town Council made the “difficult decision” to put Shotton Hall on the market in September 2024 after striving to “identify alternative community uses that would retain public ownership of the building”.

Shotton Hall still retains features dating back to its origins in 1760 and was used as the council’s headquarters and as a wedding and banqueting venue.

The council began working with the Plunkett Trust to find alternative uses for the building after a 2023 review concluded that the premises required “major investment”.

A statement said: “The costs associated with these necessary repairs are at a level that the town council can no longer sustain without compromising other essential services and obligations.”

The pre-contract phase will involve detailed discussions and planning to ensure the project meets “the highest standards”.

The identity of the school has still to be revealed.