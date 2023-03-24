News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
2 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
4 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
5 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
6 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
7 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Photo gallery: Inside Hartlepool's former Wesley Chapel as work to transform it into a hotel begins

The future is looking bright for a Hartlepool landmark.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT

After standing empty for more than a decade and getting badly damaged in a huge fire, the former Wesley Chapel will be brought back to life when it is transformed into a boutique hotel.

The renovation is part of a £4.1m scheme delivered by Hartlepool Borough Council and property developer Jomast.

The Mail was granted access inside the derelict building – which has also housed a nightclub, bar and gym – as it prepared to start a new chapter in its history.

Now enjoy the pictures our audio visual editor Frank Reid captured inside the building.

Work is getting underway to transform the derelict building.

1. Inside Wesley Chapel

Work is getting underway to transform the derelict building. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The ground floor of the former Wesley Chapel.

2. In darkness

The ground floor of the former Wesley Chapel. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The view from the first up to the top floor.

3. Derelict

The view from the first up to the top floor. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The middle floor of the former Wesley Chapel.

4. Empty building

The middle floor of the former Wesley Chapel. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5