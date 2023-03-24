Photo gallery: Inside Hartlepool's former Wesley Chapel as work to transform it into a hotel begins

The future is looking bright for a Hartlepool landmark.

After standing empty for more than a decade and getting badly damaged in a huge fire, the former Wesley Chapel will be brought back to life when it is transformed into a boutique hotel.

The renovation is part of a £4.1m scheme delivered by Hartlepool Borough Council and property developer Jomast.

The Mail was granted access inside the derelict building – which has also housed a nightclub, bar and gym – as it prepared to start a new chapter in its history.

Now enjoy the pictures our audio visual editor Frank Reid captured inside the building.

