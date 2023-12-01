One generous pizza shop owner is donating 100% of his profits one day a week to local youth clubs to support children and young people across the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From November 29, all profits made from pizzas bought at Hartlepool’s Motivate Stone Baked every Wednesday will go towards supporting the needs of Belle Vue Youth Centre, in the town’s Kendal Road, for the next three months.

Graham Hollick, from East Croydon, London, set up his business at The Blacksmiths Arms, in Stranton, in 2021 after moving to the town five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham said: “Before I launched Motivate Stone Baked, I always said to myself, if the business makes a profit, then I wanted to put a fair share back into the community, which was the reason I chose Motivate as the name.”

Graham Hollick, founder and owner of Motivation Stone Baked, in Hartlepool.

He continued: “I have noticed there is a lot of crime and drug abuse in Hartlepool and in the five years I have lived here, I have noticed it is getting worse.

"I know most towns and cities have the same issue but population to crime ratio is really bad in my opinion and that’s coming from someone who moved up from East Croydon in London.”

Graham hopes that by raising money for local youth centres, children will have a safe space to learn, play sport and make new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his donations will help the club fund a new cloth for its pool table and a new games console as well as repairs to its ping pong table and the lights in its sports hall so that it can be used after dark.

Graham Hollick, founder of Motivation Stone Baked, based outside The Blacksmiths Arms, in Hartlepool.

Graham added: “If I achieve getting all the things that are needed at Belle Vue, that will only be 50% of what I want to achieve.

"The other 50% would be inspiring other businesses to do the same, even if they are my competitors.

"I’m willing to work with them to achieve the same goal.”