Pizza shop owner donates profits to Hartlepool's Belle Vue Youth Centre
From November 29, all profits made from pizzas bought at Hartlepool’s Motivate Stone Baked every Wednesday will go towards supporting the needs of Belle Vue Youth Centre, in the town’s Kendal Road, for the next three months.
Graham Hollick, from East Croydon, London, set up his business at The Blacksmiths Arms, in Stranton, in 2021 after moving to the town five years ago.
Graham said: “Before I launched Motivate Stone Baked, I always said to myself, if the business makes a profit, then I wanted to put a fair share back into the community, which was the reason I chose Motivate as the name.”
He continued: “I have noticed there is a lot of crime and drug abuse in Hartlepool and in the five years I have lived here, I have noticed it is getting worse.
"I know most towns and cities have the same issue but population to crime ratio is really bad in my opinion and that’s coming from someone who moved up from East Croydon in London.”
Graham hopes that by raising money for local youth centres, children will have a safe space to learn, play sport and make new friends.
He said his donations will help the club fund a new cloth for its pool table and a new games console as well as repairs to its ping pong table and the lights in its sports hall so that it can be used after dark.
Graham added: “If I achieve getting all the things that are needed at Belle Vue, that will only be 50% of what I want to achieve.
"The other 50% would be inspiring other businesses to do the same, even if they are my competitors.
"I’m willing to work with them to achieve the same goal.”
Graham continued: “Can you imagine if every profitable business in Hartlepool gave a little back to the local community, how much of a better place would our town be?”