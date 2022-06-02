Flags are flying, the tea and cake is flowing and there MAY even be a cheeky bottle of fizz in the fridge to help us say “cheers” to the Queen’s seven decades of service.

Nationwide celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee kicked off today (Thursday, June 2) and run until Sunday, June 5.

The programme of events will end in style with the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, as well as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

But there’s plenty of fun to get through before then, with street parties galore, afternoon teas and more!

Check out our selection of pictures from the first day of the bank holiday weekend in Hartlepool.

1. Double trouble Brothers David, left, and Terry Phillips taking in the sun during celebrations at Warrior Park Care Home.

2. Cheers! Edith Hartley raises her glass in a toast to The Queen. Cheers, Edith!

3. Quality time Amy McIntyre, left, enjoying a cake with Jean Walker at Warrior Park Care Home.

4. Matching crowns Dorothy and Philip Leatherhead in their Union Jack crowns - looking good!