Tobie Robson left an address in Hartlepool earlier on Friday.

Sharing a picture of Tobie taken at around 11.15am today, Cleveland Police said: “There are concerns for his welfare and wellbeing and we need to locate him.

“Police have received various sightings of him around the Summerhill area of Hartlepool.

Tobie Robson has been seen around the Summerhill area of Hartlepool.

“Please contact us on 101 quoting ref 127987 if you’ve seen him or know where he is.”