Police appeal after ‘lewd’ comments shouted at teenage girl in Hartlepool

Officers in Hartlepool are appealing for information after an incident earlier this week where a man drove past the teenage girl and made the remarks.

The 15-year-old was walking down Kilmarnock Road at around 9.45pm on Monday, January 31, and, just before the junction with Owton Manor Lane, a black or dark coloured car pulled over.

Cleveland Police have said that a man in his late 20s shouted her over and made obscene suggestions before driving off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Kilmarnock Road, just before the junction with Owton Manor Lane./Photo: Frank Reid

Officers have asked anyone with information - or CCTV/dashcam footage from the Owton Manor Lane and St Patrick's Shops area - to contact them on the 101, quoting ref SE22-018355.

If you don’t want to speak to police, information can be passed anonymously online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information after "lewd" comments were shouted at a teenager.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.