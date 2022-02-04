Police appeal after ‘lewd’ comments shouted at teenage girl in Hartlepool
Police are appealing for information after “lewd” comments were shouted at a 15-year-old girl in Hartlepool while she was walking down the road earlier this week.
Officers in Hartlepool are appealing for information after an incident earlier this week where a man drove past the teenage girl and made the remarks.
The 15-year-old was walking down Kilmarnock Road at around 9.45pm on Monday, January 31, and, just before the junction with Owton Manor Lane, a black or dark coloured car pulled over.
Cleveland Police have said that a man in his late 20s shouted her over and made obscene suggestions before driving off.
Officers have asked anyone with information - or CCTV/dashcam footage from the Owton Manor Lane and St Patrick's Shops area - to contact them on the 101, quoting ref SE22-018355.
If you don’t want to speak to police, information can be passed anonymously online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.