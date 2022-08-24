Police release CCTV of last known sighting of missing 33-year-old man from Hartlepool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image shows Michael Rae in the area of the town’s Chelford Close and Meryl Gardens at around 9.55am on Sunday, August 14.

He was seen climbing a fence at the rear of Chelford Close which leads to fields and an industrial estate.

Police are extremely concerned for the 33-year-old’s welfare as he requires essential medication which he does not have with him.

Have you seen Michael Rae?

Michael is described as white with a pale complexion, around 5ft 9in tall, with short straight dark hair and wearing grey joggers, navy T-shirt and black trainers.

Temporary Detective Inspector Simon Clark from Hartlepool CID, said: “Obviously we’re very concerned about Michael’s welfare and understandably his family are also very concerned, particularly since he does not have his essential medication with him.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have information regarding Michael’s whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency.”