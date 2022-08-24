Police release CCTV of last known sighting of missing 33-year-old man from Hartlepool
CCTV footage has been released by officers in a bid to trace missing man Michael Rae who was last seen in Hartlepool.
The image shows Michael Rae in the area of the town’s Chelford Close and Meryl Gardens at around 9.55am on Sunday, August 14.
He was seen climbing a fence at the rear of Chelford Close which leads to fields and an industrial estate.
Police are extremely concerned for the 33-year-old’s welfare as he requires essential medication which he does not have with him.
Michael is described as white with a pale complexion, around 5ft 9in tall, with short straight dark hair and wearing grey joggers, navy T-shirt and black trainers.
Read More
Temporary Detective Inspector Simon Clark from Hartlepool CID, said: “Obviously we’re very concerned about Michael’s welfare and understandably his family are also very concerned, particularly since he does not have his essential medication with him.
“We would appeal to anyone who may have information regarding Michael’s whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Officers say he has links to the Peterlee area as well as Hartlepool and anyone who may have seen him or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 143517.