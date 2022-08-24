Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place at around 7pm on Tuesday, August 23, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, near the Sydenham Road junction.

The road was blocked off for around five hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Firefighters freed one occupant from the car which had crashed into some railings on the corner of Sydenham Road just outside Belle Vue Wines.

The casualty, believed to be a young male, was given first aid at the scene before being airlifted to hospital from the Teesbay Retail Park nearby.

The Mail spoke to one local resident who was just yards away from the crash and went to help before the emergency services arrived.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “I heard what I thought was a pump valve on a lorry, like psst, then all I heard was ‘bang’ and saw the car flying across the road.

"It was that quick. Instinctively I just ran straight to the car because it was smoking.”

Brenda Road was closed for several hours.

He said he saw a young male in the door well of the passenger’s side.

"I tried to open the passenger door and I couldn’t,” he said. “With the impact it must have jammed.”

A woman, who lives near the scene, was just sitting down to eat when she heard the collision.

She said: “I looked out and that’s when I saw the car. There were people around it screaming ‘don’t move him, don’t move him’.

Emergency services at the crash scene in Hartlepool on Tuesday night. Picture by Frank Reid.

"The fire brigade turned up first, two engines. They got him out and laid him on the ground.”

He was given first aid before being placed onto a stretcher and flown to hospital.

His condition is not currently known.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One person was extricated from the car where they were given first aid and passed into the hands of the ambulance service.”

The junction of Brenda Road and Sydenham Road on Wednesday morning after the crash on Tuesday night.

The Great North Air Ambulance, added: “Our critical care team were activated at 7.19pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Hartlepool.

"They arrived on scene in seven minutes and our doctor and two paramedics assessed and treated a patient.

"The patient was then flown to hospital.”