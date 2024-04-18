Ponds in Hartlepool have been dyed blue – here’s why

Hartlepool Borough Council has been adding blue dye to ponds to help combat algae growth.
During the spring and summer months, there is a noticeable increase in the amount of algae in ponds at Rossmere Park and Ward Jackson Park.

Hartlepool Borough Council has been adding a special blue dye to both ponds recently to filter the light and minimise the growth of algae and blanket weed.

The dye has been rigorously tested to European food additive standards and does not harm animals.

