Keith Laundon, 74, lives in Brighton and has followed Pools since he was a child.

His dad James Laundon was born in Hartlepool before settling on the south coast.

And despite living over 300 miles away, father and son followed Pools and went to many games together over the years.

Some of Keith Laundon's collection of Hartlepool programmes and fanzines.

Following recent health scares, Keith has decided to part with his collection of programmes, dating from the 1970s through to the 2000s, to a fellow fan for free.

Keith said: "Last June I had a stroke and recently in December a heart procedure. Luckily I have come through this with help from my wife and children and the NHS.

"I have decided to declutter and these programmes may or maybe not of interest to any Pools supporters.

"I would like them to go to a true fan who would give them a good home.”

Keith with some of his programmes.

The collection totals around 60 including the 2005 Play Off Final at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium, and a number are signed by players of the day.

There are also programmes from FA cup games against teams such as Spurs and Fulham, and club legend Brian Honour’s testimonial game against Newcastle in 1995.

A number from the seventies belonged to Keith’s father. James, known as Les, also sold programmes at Victoria Park when he was a teenager so he could watch his beloved Hartlepool.

He settled in Brighton after the Second World War, having met his wife Winifred there. Les took Keith to his first football match in the 1960’s when Brighton played Burnley in the FA Cup.

Keith at Victoria Park.

Keith said: “I was hooked but we always supported Pools through the years.

"Sadly, he never saw the Pools v Sheffield Wednesday game, passing away in 2002.”

Keith tries to get along to support Hartlepool whenever they play in the area away from home.

His collection also includes a number of issues of the Hartlepool fanzine Monkey Business.

Anyone interested in having the collection can contact Keith on 07516 224371 or email him at [email protected]

