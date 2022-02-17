Hartlepool United fans dreaming of Wembley as they bag Rotherham semi final tickets

Some dedicated fans arrived at The Suit Direct Stadium hours before the shutters went up to be sure of getting tickets for next month’s Papa John’s Trophy semi final.

Pools, who also enjoyed their best FA Cup run for years this season, take on League One side Rotherham United in the match on Wednesday, March 9.

Graeme Lee’s men are potentially just 90 minutes away from securing Hartlepool’s first match at Wembley in the club’s 114-year history.

Hartlepool United supporter Jimmy Hanlon with his tickets. Picture by FRANK REID

The club are expecting the game to be a sell out.

Tickets went on general sale at 10am on Thursday after previously being available to season ticket holders only.

First in the queue was fan Corbett Weastell, 68, from Chilton, near Ferryhill.

He divides his support between Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Hartlepool United supporters queue outside of the Suit Direct Stadium to buy tickets for the Papa John's Trophy semi-final game against Rotherham United. Picture by FRANK REID

Corbett arrived at the ground at 6am to make sure he was first in line.

He said: “I look forward to every game. The atmosphere is good here.

"It’s a friendly club.”

Corbett has been to Wembley before to watch Middlesbrough but says he will be there if Pools triumph against Rotherham.

Hartlepool United supporter Kevin Moore with his semi-final tickets. Picture by FRANK REID

“Too right!” he said. “We beat Blackpool in the FA Cup. It comes down to on the night like any game.”

Kev Moore, from Billingham, bagged five tickets.

He said: “I’ve waited 48 years to get to Wembley. It will be my ultimate dream to see my favourite team walk out on the turf of English football.”

Kev is also confident ahead of the game saying: “I think we have got one hell of a chance.

Hartlepool United supporter Corbett Weastell with his tickets for the Papa John's Trophy semi-final game against Rotherham United. Picture by FRANK REID

"We have come across League One opposition in trophy and bypassed them so we have got every chance.”

Fellow fan Jimmy Hanlon, 67, from the Jesmond Road area of town, also bought five tickets,

He said: “I’m very excited for the game. It’s history.

"I think it’s going to be a hard game because they are a good team but I think we can do it.”

Tickets for the match are adults £15, and £10 for concessions of seniors, under 19s, students and members of the armed forces.

They are only £5 for under 16s.

Tickets can also be bought online at www.venuetoolbox.com/hartlepoolunited/ASP/bookTickets.asp?homeArea=home&dept=

