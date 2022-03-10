Hartlepool United fans gutted at cup defeat, but praise performance and incredible atmosphere

A sell-out crowd of over 7,500 supporters packed out the Suit Direct Stadium for Wednesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy semi final which saw Pools just lose out to Rotherham 5-4 on penalties.

Pools fans were left disappointed at the final outcome but immensely proud of the team and incredible atmosphere.

Fan group the North West Corner (NWC) organised the most impressive display of banners and flags the ground has ever seen adding to the unforgettable feeling.

Flags were distributed throughout the ground for fans to wave for the Papa John's Trophy Semi Final. Picture by FRANK REID

It was after the group raised over £3,000 on crowdfunding site JustGiving.

The NWC tweeted the morning after the game: “Absolutely gutted but thank you to everyone who participated in last nights display – more importantly we just want to thank @dannybuckley (graphic designer) for his support in pulling both the surfer and old kits designs together for us!”

Ron Harnish, a committee member of Hartlepool United Football Club Supporters' Association, summed up his feeling of the result as simply “gutted”.

He added: “Penalties are a great way to win but a cruel way to lose. It was a cracking performance against a good side.

These young Hartlepool fans were up for the cup. Picture by FRANK REID

"It was a phenomenal atmosphere. The crowd were fantastic getting behind them right from the North West Corner right round the ground to the town end and Cyril Knowles stand.

"Goodness knows what it would have been like down at Wembley.”

Fan Mark Carroll, who attends every game home and away, agreed saying: “Incredible atmosphere even before a ball was kicked and the ground was rocking.

"We did ourselves proud on and off the pitch and players gave everything but penalties is a lottery and this time it went against us but very proud in defeat against the top team in League One.”

A capacity crowd of over 7,500 filled Victoria Park. Picture by FRANK REID

The atmosphere was also praised by the Pools players and officials.

Defender Jamie Sterry said on Twitter: “What a atmosphere that was! Thank you to every one of you Poolies. Proud of the boys tonight & always proud to put on the blue and white.”

And Hartlepool United chief operating officer Stephen Hobin tweeted: “Well it wasn’t to be. Thank you to everyone who supported us through the competition.

"The atmosphere was incredible. So proud of the lads.”

