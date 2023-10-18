Popular 1940s-themed fundraising event set to return in aid of Hartlepool Ambulance Charity and Royal British Legion
The event is taking place at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, Hartlepool, on Saturday, November 4, to raise funds for the Royal British Legion and Hartlepool Ambulance Charity.
People can expect live music from the era – performed by vintage singer Yvonne Slater – games, dancing, afternoon tea and a raffle.
Organiser Abigail Anderson, who is a volunteer at the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity and a member of their management team, said: “It is a community event that brings people together and builds new relationships.
"With all the sad things that are happening at the minute, it’s so important to me to promote the idea of charity, community and support.
”This event is fab to help aid this.”
There will also be a stall at the event for the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity where people can purchase merchandise, see ambulance kits and uniforms and enquire about volunteering opportunities.
Abigail, who also works as an English teacher at Dyke House Academy, said: “The event is to celebrate the good things that have come from wartime not the negatives.
"The morale, the music, the support, the families reunited, the stories that people pass on to keep their memory going and of course to respect the fallen."
This is the third year the event is taking place after the pandemic put a stop to all social events.
Abigail said that people have been excited for its return and that the event has had a lot more interest from veterans.
She added: "I just think it’s a massive thing that we need in Hartlepool. If we can help each other I don’t see why we shouldn’t.
"I’ve always fundraised for everything since I was little. I have done all sorts of different events.
"It’s making me happy to put something on knowing that that money is going to go to a place that deserves it.”
Tickets cost £5 and include afternoon tea and snacks.
This is a family event and wartime costumes are encouraged.
Tickets can be bought from [email protected] or at https://www.facebook.com/hartlepoolambulance/?locale=en_GB.