Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, is holding the mural tour on Saturday, May 6, at 2pm, at the junction of Marine Drive and Friar Terrace.

The route is 16 minutes long and will finish at The Fisherman’s Arms, in Southgate, at 3pm.

Lewis, who is from Spennymoor, will be answering questions about the murals, including how and why they were made and the stories behind them.

Artist Lewis Hobson with his RNLI lifeboat mural on the side of The Ship Inn, in Middlegate, Hartlepool.

He said: “It’s my chance to get to know people more and meet them and to get a bit of a focus group going on to see what people think and what people’s favourite parts are.”

Lewis has painted 11 murals across the Headland, with his latest installation in Jacques Court.

He said: “I have just finished a mural which is probably the last one I will do on the Headland.

"I always paint a lot less than I get asked because I want it to be the right place and the right mural.”

Lewis said: “I really love the history of the Headland and the buildings and people but I want to be super careful.

"I do not want anyone to think I am disregarding what the people think of the Headland and what they want.”

Lewis said: “I think if I had said yes to all the murals on the Headland, it would be too much.”

He added: “There is plenty of space for other things to happen and the Headland is really accepting of artists.

"A lot of artists live on the Headland and do other things besides murals.

"It is just a very artistic place and for me, it’s about expanding that.”