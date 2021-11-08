Mark Teal, 39, who followed Hartlepool United at home and away, sadly died by his own actions at his home in the town’s Percy Street in July.

Tests after his death showed he also had alcohol in his system.

Karin Welsh, assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool, said at his inquest on Monday: “It appears from information provided by those associated with this gentleman that alcohol was an issue for him.”

Mark was a passionate Pools supporter.

He was identified by his partner Christie Begley, who told the Mail in a tribute he was the biggest football supporter she had ever known and described him as “Poolie through and through”.

Mark was also known as The Voice because of his loud singing at matches.

Mark was also among the lucky fans who were at Bristol in June to see Pools secure promotion back to the Football League.

The father of five was "the life and soul of the party".

Christie said in July: "I’m so glad he went down and saw them get promoted.

"When he rang me after, he could hardly speak. He was just so overwhelmed. He was so passionate about that club.”

Mark, from the West View area, was a father of five and previously coached Gretton Crest football club.

Christie described him as the “life and soul of the party”, who would always help others but had faced his own struggles with mental health.

She said: “He was just a great man. He would always put people before himself.

"I want people to know they shouldn’t be scared to talk about it. They shouldn’t be afraid, they should reach out to friends and family.”

Despite being together for only a year, Christie added: “What we shared in that year, it was like a lifetime.”

Recording a verdict of suicide, Ms Welsh said she could be satisfied that Mark died as a result of his own actions and he had intended to end his life.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are there day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

