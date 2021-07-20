Linda Rodham, the outgoing headteacher at Wellfield School, with pupil Kirsten Hopson. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.

Headteacher Linda Rodham is leaving after spending more than 10 years at the helm of Wellfield School, in Wingate.

Mrs Rodham has been credited by her colleagues for “transforming” the school and leaving it in an “extremely healthy position”.

Deputy headteacher Deon Krishnan said: "Linda Rodham has ploughed her life and soul into Wellfield School and the surrounding community.

"She has transformed the school into now providing an outstanding service to the school community.

"She leaves Wellfield School in an extremely healthy position.

"We wish her every success in her new role as CEO of the New College Durham Academies Trust and we look forward to working with her in the future.”

Pippa Dodd, assistant headteacher, has said the school was in “pretty difficult circumstances” at the start of Mrs Rodham’s tenure.

Gary Potts will be the new headteacher at Wellfield School.

Mrs Dodds said: "When Linda first started, I think I’d been working here for four years and it was a school in pretty difficult circumstances.

“Linda has come in and she’s really taken us on pace. She revamped the uniform.

"She allowed us to go out to our primary feeders to show what we could do as staff.

“That really built up a relationship with our primary feeders and enabled us to give some really good transition work that meant that we had students wanting to choose to come to Wellfied for the first time.

"She just turned us around from there.

Mrs Dodds added: "She allows us to do all kinds of extracurricular things that weren’t there for students before.

"The academic results have just gone through the roof with her leadership.”

In 2019, a total of 78% of students achieved grades 9-4 in English and Maths GCSEs, with the school’s overall Progress 8 score above the national average.

Mrs Rodham recently ensured school leavers will be able to have a prom in mid-August and generously allowed the school musical cast a week off timetable so they can pre-record their performance of Grease in line with Covid rules.

She will be succeeded by school deputy head Gary Potts.