Primark staff raises hundreds to keep Hartlepool lifeboat volunteers afloat
Staff at a Hartlepool store have raised more than £900 to help the town’s RNLI volunteers save lives at sea.
A variety of fundraising events held by Primark staff at Middleton Grange raised £959 for the charity.
Manager Eddie Burns said: “A great team effort certainly pushed the boat out when it came to fundraising for the local RNLI volunteers and I was delighted with their efforts.
"During our visit to the station we were given an overview of what goes on which certainly endorsed the decision to raise money for this very worthwhile charity.”
Hartlepool RNLI Station mechanic Garry Waugh commented: “It was a pleasure to meet the Primark staff at the boathouse and give them an insight to what we do.
"Even during the Covid pandemic all the volunteer crew members remained on call ready to head out to sea to help anyone who needed our assistance.
“This generous donation will help maintain the support we provide to help save lives at sea.”