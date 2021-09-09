A variety of fundraising events held by Primark staff at Middleton Grange raised £959 for the charity.

Manager Eddie Burns said: “A great team effort certainly pushed the boat out when it came to fundraising for the local RNLI volunteers and I was delighted with their efforts.

"During our visit to the station we were given an overview of what goes on which certainly endorsed the decision to raise money for this very worthwhile charity.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garry Waugh(left) and Andrew Booth of Hartlepool RNLI pictured with Primark manager Eddie Burns and staff members (left to right) Lyn Brush, Leah Dobson and Tina Collingwood

Hartlepool RNLI Station mechanic Garry Waugh commented: “It was a pleasure to meet the Primark staff at the boathouse and give them an insight to what we do.

"Even during the Covid pandemic all the volunteer crew members remained on call ready to head out to sea to help anyone who needed our assistance.

“This generous donation will help maintain the support we provide to help save lives at sea.”