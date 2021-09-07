Hartlepool praised for coming together to support town's RNLI volunteers
The organiser of a series of charity events has thanked the community for coming together to support the ongoing work of an emergency service.
Faye Aspinall, from Hartlepool, decided to organise a day in aid of the town’s branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) after its volunteer members rushed out to a spate of recent incidents.
Hartlepool, as it usually does, answered the call with more than 50 businesses donating a host of raffle prizes such as gift cards, children’s toys, pamper packs and VIP packages for Mecca Bingo.
These have already helped to raise more than £1,440 for the RNLI with the final total expected to be even higher.
Mrs Aspinall, a foster carer and singer, said: “I would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who either helped out on the day by volunteering or performing and to everyone who donated money or raffle prizes.
"The response was tremendous and it shows how much Hartlepool cares.”
The main venue for last Saturday’s fundraising events was the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street, where there was live music and theatre, children’s activities and a tombola.
At Bar 31, on Hartlepool Marina, there was further live music and a raffle.
Three bands also performed at the Fishermans Arms, on the Headland, where a collection welly was placed on the counter for drinkers to make donations.
Mrs Aspinall, from the Grange Road area of town, added: “The RNLI do a fantastic job to keep our coastlines safe and they have had one of their busiest summers in a long time.
"It is all about recognising their contribution and giving something back to them.
"A lot of people think they are paid for what they do. But they are volunteers and are going out answering calls in their own time at all times of the day and night.”
On the same day, the RNLI branch’s two lifeboats were called out to assist a stranded 52ft cruiser carrying six people after it suffered a mechanical failure near Hartlepool Marina.
The money is expected to go towards the ongoing cost of providing volunteers with training.
As well as offering entertainment and raising funds, Saturday’s events also had an emphasis on water safety.