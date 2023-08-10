Year two pupils at Wynyard Church of England Primary School learned about safeguarding rules from David Wilson Homes and why children are more at risk of accidents on building sites.

Sammie Laws, sales manager at Highgrove, Wynyard Park, said: “There are strict and visible safety guidelines in place in and around the site, and so to ensure that the pupils were educated first hand about the dangers of playing near construction sites, they were guided around the outside of the closed site boundary and kept within the safety zones that were specifically create for their visit.”