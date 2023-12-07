Proposed changes which would have ensured long serving councillors were selected as Hartlepool's ceremonial mayor and deputy have been scrapped.

Currently the ceremonial mayor, who also takes the position of chair of the council, is appointed following nominations from councillors at the annual meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council.

Last month, the constitution committee approved by five votes to three to move forward with plans to each year appoint the councillor with the longest cumulative service on the authority, and who wanted to take the role, to the position.

That proposal went before the latest meeting of the full council for a vote, but was defeated 18-17.

Hartlepool Ceremonial Mayor Cllr Shane Moore.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, deputy leader of the Labour group, who all voted against the move, said since the ceremonial mayor also chairs full council meetings, they must make sure they appoint the right person.

He said: "It's an important role chairing a council meeting, it should be done by someone who is there on merit, appointed by the council, not by virtue of how long they've been here."

He added they "do agree the ceremonial mayor position needs reform" however.

Labour's councillor Pamela Hargreaves added: "I don't see what's wrong with us just selecting in the way that we have, the person who we all feel is the best person for the job."

Labour Group deputy leader Jonathan Brash spoke against the proposed mayoral changes.

Councillor Shane Moore, the current ceremonial mayor, who put forward the proposals, argued the change would have brought in a "fairer system" and helped "remove politics" from the position.

The Independent Union representative said: "The proposal added a level of consistency, so you always knew who the deputy mayor was and who was going to follow on to become the mayor, it was almost a year of training.

"By virtue of being one of the longest serving councillors, one would assume that councillor has numerous skills themselves... they will have potentially chaired committee meetings or other meetings."

The ceremonial mayor usually only holds the position for one year, while the second longest serving councillor willing to take the position would have taken the deputy role under the rejected changes, before taking the leading job the following year.