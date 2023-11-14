Changes could be made to how Hartlepool's ceremonial mayor is selected to ensure long-serving councillors get the role.

Currently the ceremonial mayor, who also takes the position of chair of council, is appointed following nominations from councillors at the annual meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council.

Yet a request was put towards the latest meeting of the authority’s constitution committee that the appointment be the “longest serving elected member,” excluding any breaks in service.

Councillor Shane Moore, the current ceremonial mayor, raised the suggestion, arguing it would help “remove the politics” from the position and that other councils in the region have a similar process.

The current ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Shane Moore.

He added: “The whole point of the role of the ceremonial mayor is supposed to be non-political and I often think that sometimes in the past when it came to choosing the mayor or chair of council, it often got very political.”

The second longest serving councillor wanting to take the position would then become deputy mayor before taking up the lead ceremonial role the following year, ensuring “continuity.”

Meanwhile, if there was a tie between councillors for longest serving, a vote would be held at full council to select who gets the role.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Labour group leader on the council, voiced concerns over the changes, noting the mayor must also chair full council meetings, which requires different skills.

She added: “Just because you’ve been here the longest, doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll do the best job.”