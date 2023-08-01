Proposals have been submitted to carry out work to 84 York Road.

The site currently has permission to host two retail stores on its ground floor and one residential unit above it, however it has been empty for an extended period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under plans from Amar Ditta and Adam Ali, work would take place to provide three retail sites on the ground floor, and convert the first and second floors into six studio flats.

The site in York Road. Photo: Google.

A planning statement in support of the proposals said the development would “improve the building” and aid its “future survival”.

It added: “The building is at threat of falling into disrepair, having sat empty for an extended period of time.

“The previous planning use had clearly not worked for the property. Action is required to lift the building into future viable use while providing an asset to the locality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel that the scheme is ideal for the location and constraints of the building and surrounding buildings in this area.”

The studio flats would each feature an ensuite and provide “spacious, affordable living accommodation for single persons in the area”.

Proposals include a new and revised shop front and previously bricked up windows being reinstated.

Planning documents add the building has seen a mix of uses over the years and was mostly recently an amusements, with the latest proposed use “perfect for the site”.