£12m-plus Hartlepool Railway Station revamp 'is pressing on at a cracking pace'

Construction crews have installed two lift shafts as part of the project.

The steel shafts are each made up of two sections, weighing a total of 16.9 tonnes, and were put in place on platforms 2 and 3 in four separate crane lifts.

A 30-tonne tailing crane lifted the sections upright before a 100-tonne critical crane put the steel in place.

Overnight work at Hartlepool Railway Station to install new lifts as part of the £12m-plus transformation project.

This piece of work, led by Network Rail, was completed overnight at the weekend to ensure there was no disruption to services or passengers.

The works will help provide more capacity for existing operators and help attract new services as part of ongoing talks.

The station upgrades are being delivered by Network Rail, with support from Northern Trains Limited, Grand Central and Hartlepool Borough Council.

A view from above of both the ongoing work and Hartlepool town centre at night.

Mayor Houchen said: “Work at Hartlepool station is progressing at pace, with crews working through the night to get the next piece of the jigsaw puzzle in place and install the lift shafts.

“These, along with the new footbridge, platform extension and redeveloped additional platform are vital to make our region’s third-biggest station fit for the 21st century.

“Our ambitions for the centre of Hartlepool need to be reflected in a top-quality station, so investors, visitors and local people are better connected than ever and have a first-class welcome.”

Cllr Moore said: “Work on the station is pressing on at a cracking pace and it’s fantastic to see the new facilities taking shape.

An artistic impression of how the new lifts and revamped platforms will look.

“This multi-million-pound upgrade, and the increased capacity and other opportunities which it will bring, will give us a top-quality station which is integral to our wider work to transform and revitalise our town.”

Anna Weeks, from Network Rail, said: “It is great to see the next phase of this huge, multi-million-pound investment at Hartlepool station get underway.

"The new footbridge with lifts will make sure that the station is accessible for all, whilst the platform redevelopments will allow us to welcome more passengers in the future.

