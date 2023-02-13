Talks underway to attract more train operators to Hartlepool's revamped railway station

The station is receiving an overhaul after funding was provided by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

The project will see a recommissioned second platform brought back into use with a new northern entrance and pedestrian rail bridge provided.

Following a report on capital projects to the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s finance and policy committee, officers provided an update on the scheme.

Ongoing work at Hartlepool Railway Station to restore its second platform to use.

Labour councillor Brenda Harrison praised the town’s “rail heritage” and asked if the second platform will give “robustness to the rail industry in Hartlepool”.

She added: “I remember the other second platform that used to be there years ago and I remember Hartlepool being a really good station with lots of trains going through.”

Tony Hanson, council director of neighbourhoods and regulatory services, said conversations have already taken place with Grand Central, Northern and other providers.

He added: “We are aware that particular location is a bottleneck for trains and services to run, which is why we’re so keen for everybody to push for the second platform to come through.

“We would hope that in conjunction with that we start to see an increase in trains at that station.”

According to council reports, increasing “capacity and connectivity” at the station from 2023 through the re-commissioning of a second platform is a key priority of the town centre masterplan for a new “Heart of Hartlepool”.