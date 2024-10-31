£20 million of “game changing” funding to boost regeneration of Hartlepool has been secured.

The multi-million regeneration programme was confirmed in the new government’s first budget and will be developed with business, the voluntary sector and community organisations.

It follows months of work behind the scenes by town officials including MP Jonathan Brash and within Hartlepool Borough Council to lobby ministers.

Details of what the money will be used for have not been decided yet and schemes will be developed with the community.

Hartlepool Marina from the air.

MP for Hartlepool Jonathan Brash said: “This is a huge moment for Hartlepool and proof that this Labour Government is committed to investing in our town.

"Since being elected I have met with the Chancellor and ministers in the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government to secure this transformative funding for our town and I am delighted that we have achieved it in this budget.

"This is just the beginning of the major investment that I want to see for our brilliant town over the next months and years.”

Mr Brash said the programme will be led by representatives from Hartlepool’s voluntary sector and community groups, alongside political, business and statutory representatives to ensure the voice of the community is heard.

Cllr Pamela Hargreaves described the money as a game changer.

He said the multi-year investment plan has identified schemes that compliment other investment and developments taking place in the town that will make a positive difference to people.

Councillor Pamela Hargeraves, chair of Economic Growth and Regeneration on the council, said: “This is a game changer for Hartlepool and comes after months of work to secure this investment.

"The plan we are developing will put communities at the very heart of how this money is spent so that we can ensure that it meets the needs of Hartlepool people and rebuilds our town after years of Tory neglect.”

In a letter to Jonathan Brash confirming the funding, Minister Alex Norris said: “No-one knows the priorities of their community better than the people who live and work there and this programme will bring together residents, business and community representatives to drive forward the change they want to see.”

Confirmation of the funding came on the same day that Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced St Helen’s Primary School in Hartlepool is to be rebuilt.