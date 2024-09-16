Scott Standing and Daneille Carswell outside of the Fens Pub which has won planning permission for a beer garden. Picture by FRANK REID

Plans have been approved to boost a Hartlepool pub by providing an "exciting" new beer garden area.

Proposals to improve the facilities at The Fens public house in Catcote Road were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planners earlier this year

The development will see two external garden areas, each with seating and surrounded by a 1.1 metre picket fence, provided either side of the path to the front of the pub.

The application was unanimously approved by councillors at the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee.

Danielle Carswell, who has run the pub with her partner Scott Standing since last November, said they were “really happy” to win approval.

She said: “Because we’ve got no outside seating, in the summer months if it was a really nice day we were losing business.

“The idea for the beer garden is so that people will still want to come for food and can sit outside and eat on a nice day rather than going somewhere else.

“We’re really excited about it, I think it will be a big asset to the area. I think it will be nice for our regular customers to be able to come and sit outside on a nice day.”

New stone paving slabs will be laid on one side of the garden while to the right grass will be retained, and fixed timber posts with strung festoon lighting will also be installed.

Danielle added they are also hoping to carry out a refurbishment of the pub in the near future.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, who represents the Fens and Greatham ward where the site is located, spoke in favour of the development.

He said the owners have “brought a purpose and vision” to the pub which is a “community asset” and the plans provide a “great opportunity” for the area.

Eight objections were submitted by residents over the proposals, raising worries such as an increase in noise nuisance, litter and parking issues.

But council planning officers ruled the development was “acceptable”, adding the local authority’s public protection team raised no objections.

A licensing application will now need to be submitted to vary the pub’s licence in order for the outdoor area to operate.