Hartlepool pupils get ready to set out on a five mile walk to raise money for their school

Hesleden Primary School pupils Isla Morris, nine, Rosa Dixon, nine, Peyton Brown, eight, and Alice Bell, eight, will attempt to walk five miles along the railway line from Castle Eden to Crimdon Car Park to raise funds.

The youngsters are currently working towards getting a charity badge in Brownies, which gave them the idea to help out their school.

Gemma Morris, who is Isla’s mum and is also on the school’s governing body, has said she is really proud of the girls for stepping in and doing something for a worthy cause.

Hesleden Primary pupils, from left to right, Peyton Brown, Rosa Dixon, Isla Morris and Alice Bell.

Gemma, 38, said: “Just the thought of them doing something for charity and picking out the badge – we are definitely really proud.”

The girls have already raised nearly £300 – smashing the initial £100 goal.

Gemma added: “We are really shocked how much money we’ve raised.“

To donate, visit JustGiving and search for Gemma Morris.

