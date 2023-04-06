News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise any of these bonny babies?Do you recognise any of these bonny babies?
Do you recognise any of these bonny babies?

Recognise anyone? Here are 47 MORE Bonny Babies from Hartlepool’s popular competition

Why not delve into our archives to see if you can spot anyone you know?

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST

Here is our latest batch of retro photos from our archive of competitors in our 2004 Bonny Babies contest.

Hartlepool’s youngsters competed up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

Aged 14 days.

1. Lucy Peterson

Aged 14 days. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged 12 months.

2. Summer Tones

Aged 12 months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged 14 months.

3. Luke Parvin

Aged 14 months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged two years.

4. Evan Carroll

Aged two years. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Hartlepool