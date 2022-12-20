The village will once again welcome the Redcar Sword Dancers on Boxing Day for the annual performance of the Greatham Longsword Dance and Play.

It takes place at noon on Monday, December 26, outside the gates of The Hospital of God in the centre of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year will be the 56th performance of the revived tradition, last performed by a village team during the Coronation celebrations back in 1953.

The Greatham Sword Dance is performed outside the gates to The Hospital of God. Picture by FRANK REID

The dance acts out a story of a clown cruelly put to death by the dancers and then brought back to life by a doctor with his miraculous cures.

It incorporates rhyming verse, music and of course dancing involving intricate weaving of swords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only time the dancers have missed a performance was in December 2020 when it was held virtually due to strict lockdown restrictions in force at the time.

All are welcome to attend Monday’s performance.