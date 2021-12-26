Watch as Greatham's Boxing Day Sword Dance returns after Covid cancellation

It was a much anticipated return for both the villagers and Redcar Sword Dancers after the curtailment of last year’s event due to the Covid pandemic.

Event organiser and Sword Dancers’ king Brian Pearce said: “This has been part of the Christmas tradition for the village for over a century and it was great to see it return again after last year’s cancelled event. It was the first time we’d been able to dance since February 2020.

"Everyone we spoke with said they were really pleased to see us back again.”

The dance is believed to have originated in the village around 180 years ago and ran until 1922.

The dancers wear red military style jackets, believed to be in keeping with the original dancers, and perform to music played on a melodeon.

The dance was temporarily revived in 1953 to mark Queen Elizabeth’s ascension to throne before the tradition was permanently reinstated in 1967 thanks to the Redcar Sword Dancers.

Greatham Villagers turned out in force to see the return of the Boxing Day Sword Dance. Picture by FRANK REID

Unfortunately the pandemic meant the dance was held virtually last year for the first time in 53 years.

Brian added: "It went really well and we had a good turn out considering the weather. We had people from as far afield as Newcastle and it was the chance to see people after last year’s cancellation.”

The dance is part of a humorous play about a family argument ending in the ‘beheading’ of a character who is then brought back to life by a passing doctor.

The Greatham Village Sword Dance taking place at the gates to The Hospital of God. Picture by FRANK REID

It’s thought to be the last surviving example of a play combined with a sword dance to be performed in the whole country.

Brian said: “Long sword dancing is traditionally from Yorkshire but has come across the border. The dance sees us form a chain of swords around the main character’s neck before they’re brought back to life.”

While the dance made a welcome return, things were sadly still not quite the same as in previous years.

Brian added: “We’d all normally go back to the pub for a few drinks and to sing a few songs.

"Unfortunately, due to Covid concerns, this didn’t happen. Hopefully next year things will be back to normal.”

