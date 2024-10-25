Registration open now for Hartlepool Round Table's Boxing Day Dip 2024
Registration has opened for this year’s Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew.
As always it will be a chance to blow away the festive cobwebs and raise money for charity, sports clubs and community groups.
Around 500 dippers braced the chilly North Sea last year and organisers are hoping for another strong turnout.
The Marine Hotel will once again serve as the day’s meeting and registration point before everyone heads down the beach and into the sea at 11.30am
Hartlepool Round Table chairman James Black said: “We have raised thousands and thousands of pounds since the Lions handed the dip over to us and we are very proud to continue the tradition.
"Since then it has grown and grown. We saw our biggest number of participants last year and we are hoping to increase that this year and be one of the biggest events of its kind in the UK.”
James will once again warm up the crowd in the hotel car park and as branch chairman will lead the procession to the sea and take part himself.
"It has been a few years since I have done it,” he said. “Hopefully the weather will be kind.”
He will be joined by the chair of Stockton Round Table which Hartlepool Round Table has helped to set up.
In the interests of safety, everyone is asked to officially register to take part in the dip either in advance or on the day.
Registration is £5 which covers the cost of putting the event on.
James added: “We try and make it as easy as possible for people to take part in. We will once again have the RNLI and Coastguard on site providing support.”
Every registered dipper will be given a collectable wristband.
People can take part as a group although each member of the group is still required to register.
Following the dip, people can dry off and get changed in changing rooms provided by the Marine Hotel.
Sponsor forms and more details about how to register are available from the Hartlepool Round Table website at https://www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk/
